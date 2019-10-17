SAN ANTONIO — Elderly neighbors in the Highland Park community said they are terrified after bullets came flying into their home.

Priscilla Vasquez said her parents, both in their late 70s woke up to a loud, jarring sound early Wednesday morning. She said her father, a Vietnam War veteran, still has PTSD and was shaken by the sound.

Vasquez said they attributed the noise to the storm rolling through the area and went back to sleep.

But, when they went downstairs a few hours later, the couple discovered the damage to their home.

“When he came down it was apparent that someone had shot through the walls,” Vasquez said.

At least eight bullet holes now pepper the first floor of the home.

Vasquez said her neighbors also reported shots fired into their homes—a shock for a neighborhood usually absent of violence.

“I grew up in this house, my siblings grew up this house, no other incidents have ever happened in this neighborhood like this,” Vasquez said.

San Antonio Police said this shooting is related to another shooting just down the street from the Vasquez' home off Rigsby Avenue.

Authorities said around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning, a man reported his car had been shot up off McKinley Street. Officers got information on what vehicle the suspect may be driving, and found the Nissan Pickup a few blocks away off Palmetto and Rigsby.

Police said 22-year-old Carlos Alberto Rodriguez was found in the truck, wearing a bulletproof vest. A handgun and rifle were also found in the truck.

Rodriguez was arrested and charged with deadly conduct for the car shooting.

Authorities said the two cases are related, but the home drive-by shooting is still under investigation.

Meanwhile, Vasquez is encouraging her neighbors to look at their video surveillance footage and report anything suspicious to police. She said her parents, who have lived in their home for more than 40 years, are still living in fear that the shooter is still on the loose.

“They’re older, and they just don’t want any kind of retaliation against them,” Vasquez said. “We just want everyone to know that no matter what neighborhood you live in, if you’re young or older, this could happen."

If you have any information about these two cases, please call San Antonio Police.