Have you seen him? This 68-year-old man is missing from San Antonio's west side

Carlos Natividad has a diagnosed medical condition and requires a doctor's care. He was last seen back on September 11 in the 5000 block of Greenside Street.

SAN ANTONIO — Police need your help to find a missing man from the city's west side. Carlos Natividad, 68, was last seen on September 11 in the 5000 block of Greenside Street.

Natividad has a diagnosed medical condition requiring a doctor's care, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

He is described as having straight, ear-top hair and is right-handed. Natividad was last seen wearing jeans and a shirt of an unknown color.