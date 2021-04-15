SAPD seeking gunman who fired shots from Loop 1604 - Highway 281 overpass

Officers are unsure what the shooter was aiming at, though no injuries were reported.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for two vehicles connected to reports of a man firing a gun from an overpass at the intersection of Highway 281 and Loop 1604 in north San Antonio.

According to Chief William McManus, officers responded to the area after receiving multiple reports of a man firing a gun from a flyover Thursday morning. Investigators found shell casings at the scene and are actively searching for multiple vehicles described to them by witnesses.

Police are asking the public to call 911 if they see a gray minivan or red Mini Cooper occupied by a bald man in a red shirt. Police say he was headed southbound on 281 from the scene.