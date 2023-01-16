SAPD investigating after reports of gunfire, drivers performing donuts on I-10 Sunday night

The suspects fled the scene as officers arrived, but not before rear-ending another car and starting a small chain reaction of crashes, authorities say.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio authorities say they're investigating reports of gunfire and potential reckless driving in northwest San Antonio Sunday night, believed to be connected to a multivehicle crash that unfolded around the same time.

Officers with the San Antonio Police Department were dispatched to a section of I-10 near Callaghan around 10:15 p.m., where witnesses at the scene said "several vehicles" pulled over, blocked traffic and "began performing donuts on the highway." At a certain point an occupant of one of those cars exited and reportedly fired off an unknown number of shots.

Police officials say the suspects in question sped away when officers arrived, one of which rear-ended a vehicle and started a chain reaction of minor crashes. Four vehicles in all were involved, but police say everyone involved "declined transport" to a hospital for treatment.

No suspects are believed to have been arrested.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

