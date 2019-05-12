SAN ANTONIO — In a message to McCollum High School parents on Thursday, school officials said district police and administrators are looking into reports of a gun brought to campus by a student, before it was subsequently confiscated.

No students were harmed, according to Principal Jacob Garcia's communique, who added that "immediate disciplinary action will be taken" with the unnamed pupil.

Garcia emphasized that the student could also face criminal charges.

"We will take every precaution to ensure they have a safe and secure learning environment including the continued daily presence of Harlandale ISD Police officers at every campus," the principal stated.

