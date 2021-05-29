4 hospitalized after chain-reaction crash on south side Friday night, SAPD says

Authorities say it all began with the driver of one truck chasing another, and only devolved from there.

SAN ANTONIO — Four people were taken to University Hospital Friday night, including an infant less than 1 year old, after a multi-vehicle crash on the south side.

Authorities say it started with some sort of altercation between the drivers of two trucks on I-35, leading to a pursuit between the vehicles which took them down Zarzamora Street. One of those vehicles, a Dodge truck, hit a Honda Element, starting a dangerous chain reaction.

According to police officials, the Element spun out as a result of the collision, in the process crashing head-on into an EMS unit near Zarzamora and Gaddis which was responding to an accident. Two paramedics in that ambulance were hospitalized; their conditions are unknown.

A woman in the Element was also hospitalized and is in serious condition, police said. The baby who was in the vehicle isn't believed to have been seriously injured, but was taken to University Hospital as a precaution.