Former deputy arrested, accused of letting inmates use cell phone; videos posted to social media

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — A former Bexar County Sheriff's Office detention deputy has been arrested, accused of letting inmates use a cell phone.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the BCSO Gang Intelligence Unit arrested 21-year-old Matthew Pacheco.

On Oct. 11, BCSO found that an inmate was posting videos on Instagram while in the Bexar County Jail. During the investigation, they reportedly found Pacheco had been working in the unit where the inmates were using the phone.

Surveillance footage apparently showed him giving the inmates the phone. They also were given access to a closet where the inmates made a call on the phone.

A FaceTime call was also made, as well as screen recorded, and posted to social media.

While the investigation was underway, Pacheco resigned from BCSO on October 17. Pacheco was issued a general discharge.