Firefighters working to extinguish brushfire in Medina County

Authorities said there were two separate fires in the Mico area Sunday night.

MICO, Texas — Fire officials in Medina County said there were two brushfires in the same area Sunday night, calling it a 'dangerous situation'.

The fires were in the Mico area. Officials said that a fire started off the 3500 block of Country Road 265. They provided a second update that another had started on the 800 block of the same road, and for some time they were working to contain both. At 9:15 p.m. they said the initial fire had died down and all resources had moved to the second.

"While the fire behavior has slowed as the sun went down, this is still a dangerous situation moving into tomorrow as the heat and wind increases," officials said.

They added that Texas Forestry was on the scene to monitor through the night.

