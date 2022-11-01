Woman dies in house fire on north side

Investigators said an elderly woman was found dead inside a hallway near the living room.

SAN ANTONIO — An elderly woman died Monday night in a house fire on the north side. She was found dead inside a hallway near the living room, investigators said.

When firefighters from the San Antonio Fire Department arrived on the scene in the 1400 block of West Ridgewood Court around 9:45 p.m., they said there was a lot of fire coming from the front of the home. SAFD said they worked quickly to search for victims.

Arson investigators are looking into what caused the fire.

The victim's identity has not been released.