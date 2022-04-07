Fire officials warn about using fireworks at home

Bexar Cty ESD 2 fire officials say they have extra crews on standby tonight worried dry and windy conditions are a bad combination to light fireworks.

SAN ANTONIO — A warning from firefighters on this Fourth of July holiday.

“Fireworks are dangerous. Obviously, you want to leave it to the professionals. But if you're going to do it, be safe,” said Bexar County ESD 2 Battalion Chief Justin Petroshus.

Petroshus said his district, that serves around 160,000 people, is gearing up for what could be a long night, adding extra crews on standby as they expect a high number of calls.

He said the dry and windy conditions post a major threat for fast-moving fires, and those who plan to set off fireworks at their homes.

Petroshus said it takes just a few moments for a tiny spark to quickly spread across an acre of land, the flames taking out everything in its path.

ESD 2 firefighters quickly rushed out to a brush fire off Highway 90 and CR 211 around 1:30 p.m. this afternoon. The fast moving flames taking out two acres in a matter of minutes.

Officials said they haven’t determined what caused the brush fire. Petroshus said it could have been a discarded cigarette or a chain dragging from a vehicle.

That’s why Petroshus hopes people lighting their own fireworks this evening will practice safety first.

Those tiny sparks from fireworks could quickly ignite a brush fire like we saw today. Petroshsus said even sparklers, which most people think are safe, are actually quite dangerous, causing nearly half of the firework related injures last year in children under 5-years-old.

““It’s basically like a road flare. When you have something like a road flare you can have anywhere between 2500 to 3000 degrees,” said Petroshus. “A lot of them are made with magnesium…that’s what they use for torches under water….it will still burn and spark and explode…especially when you add water to it… it can be quiet dangerous.”

Petroshus said another mistake he sees with at-home fireworks is re-lighting fireworks that aren’t working properly.

“The biggest thing I recommend is, if anything is a dud and you think it's a dud or malfunctions, do not pick it up, just douse it. Let it be,” said Petroshus. “A lot of injuries are sustained by people thinking they're dead. So with that, do not pick it up, try to reignite it.”

He said another mistake—throwing discarded fireworks in a trash bin, the smoldering debris can ignite a fire hours later.

“What we recommend doing is actually having a bucket and soaking it for hours,” said Petroshus. “Please don't leave it in the roadway because there is vegetation on the side of the road and if it blows over there, it could definitely start some type of brush fire.”

Petroshus has a few more safety tips for people lighting fireworks at home.

First, keep the fireworks away from the wind and dry brush and vegetation, and make sure you have a water hose or water bucket nearby.

He said to keep the kids away from the fireworks, even the sparklers, and keep the alcohol far away too. Petroshus said booze and fireworks just don’t mix.

Any fireworks that can fly, those with a stick or a fin are banned in Bexar County. Petroshus said the smoldering debris has the potential to start a fire hours later.

“When I think of 4th of July, I think of fireworks. We just need to do it in a safe manner,”

said Petroshus.