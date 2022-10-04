Fire destroys building near downtown

The fire started in a commercial building that's attached to a residential structure. No one was inside, investigators said.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A building north of downtown is considered a total loss by fire investigators after it went up in flames early Sunday morning. The building was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene around 3:30 a.m.

The fire broke out at a commercial building in the 1500 block of North Colorado Street, which was attached to a residential structure. No one was inside, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The home does have smoke and minor fire damage. Arson and fire investigators were called out to determine the cause of the fire, which is still unknown.