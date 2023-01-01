Fire causes damage at gas station on northeast side

The blaze caused a roof collapse at the Shell station on Randolph Boulevard, but SAFD officials said nobody was hurt.

SAN ANTONIO — A two-alarm fire at a gas station on the northeast side caused serious damage on Saturday afternoon, but there were no deaths or injuries reported.

Battalion Chief Mark Trevino with the San Antonio Fire Department said that around 1:45 p.m., crews were called out to the Shell gas station on Randolph Boulevard for a fire. He said the fire caused a major roof collapse at the store as firefighters worked to battle the blaze, and said a lot of contents were lost in this fire and estimated about $150,000 worth of damage.

Trevino said it took about a half hour to get the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but officials speculate this may have been a cooking, electrical, or gas leak issue. An investigation is underway.

BREAKING NEWS: A viewer just shared this video of a gas station on fire at Crestway and Randolph on the the northeast side of town. Avoid the area.

🎥: Paula Martinezhttps://t.co/QcD7QHSwvG pic.twitter.com/W8nBBCprck — KENS 5 (@KENS5) January 1, 2023

