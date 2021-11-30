Large fire breaks out at northwest side apartment complex

30 units responded to the call at 5:41 a.m. for the apartment complex, located 8303 Greatview Street, near Callaghan Road and I-10.

SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters responded to the scene of a major fire at an apartment complex on the northwest side. The call came in at 5:41 a.m. on Tuesday for the Sugar Hill Apartments, located at 8303 Greatview Street, near Callaghan Road and east of I-10.

By 6:15 a.m., most of the fire was contained. People were evacuated from the apartments while 30 units fought the flames.

Some fire trucks could be seen gathering at a shopping complex down the street from the fire. The complex is blocked off while firefighters are working to keep the fire from spreading and continue their investigation.

The damage to some of the units is visible with the roof missing on several areas.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department, six units on the third floor were impacted. A total of 18 people were evacuated and the fire was contained to the third floor. One person was evaluated, but did not need medical treatment. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.