San Antonio Police say a 7-year-old girl died after an auto accident Saturday evening on the city's east side landed her and two others in the hospital.

SAPD officials say witnesses observed the car the victims were traveling in, a Honda sedan, driving "at a high rate of speed" on Highway 90 near Military Drive before it lost control, crossed the guardrail and collided with a food truck. The accident closed Highway 90 in both directions for a few hours.

The two other victims in the sedan, a 31-year-old man and a 26-year-old man, are in the hospital, according to authorities. The two occupants of the food truck were treated at the scene.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing. They have not released the identifies of any of the victims.

