Family searching for missing Helotes teenager

HELOTES, Texas — The family of a missing Heltoes teenager is asking for the public's assistance in locating her.
Sidney Annette Seilder-Ferguson, 15, was last seen on June 27. according to her family. Police say she was wearing a beige crop top and blue jeans at the time of her disappearance.
Ferguson is described as having blue hair and blue eyes; she's approximately 5'5" and weighs about 130 pounds.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Helotes police at (210) 695-5933.