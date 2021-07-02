Family searching for missing Helotes teenager

Sidney Annette Seidler-Ferguson, 15, was last seen on June 27.

HELOTES, Texas — The family of a missing Heltoes teenager is asking for the public's assistance in locating her.

Sidney Annette Seilder-Ferguson, 15, was last seen on June 27. according to her family. Police say she was wearing a beige crop top and blue jeans at the time of her disappearance.

Ferguson is described as having blue hair and blue eyes; she's approximately 5'5" and weighs about 130 pounds.