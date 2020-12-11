Family of missing woman with Alzheimer's continues to seek answers four years later

The family's "Help Find Maria Jesus Llamas" Facebook page has garnered almost 20,000 likes, which shows how invested the community is in their search.

SAN ANTONIO — One San Antonio family has been enduring four years of heartbreak and uncertainty following the disappearance of 69-year-old Maria Jesus Llamas.

“It’s just been devastating for us,” said Maria’s son, Junior.

“We try to live our lives every day normal, but it’s not normal,” said one of Maria’s daughters, Femia.

Maria Llamas, who had Alzheimer’s, vanished on Nov. 20, 2016 while visiting the Poteet Flea Market with her husband. Surveillance footage shows Maria wandering around the market and walking through the parking lot outside the venue.

“There was so many people at the flea market that day. There was so much traffic, especially in that area," Femia said. "We would have never imagined that she actually walked out into the parking lot."

Law enforcement and community volunteers began combing the surrounding area for Maria.

Crews discovered her purse at least a few weeks after she disappeared, providing a glimmer of hope for the Llamas family.

During the investigation, strangers have reported apparent sightings of Maria but it turned out they were different missing persons. Family members also set up a Facebook page to spread awareness about a woman beloved my many, ensuring she’s never forgotten.

“We want her home, we want here here with us,” Femia said.

“We think about you every day, Mom. We miss you, we love you. Please come back to us,” Junior added.