Family of grandmother killed outside gas station: 'It is still shattering my heart'

"I wish that I could have been that person that she was for me."

SAN ANTONIO — Last week, Ann Black was fatally shot outside the Flying J Travel Center on North Foster Road. Police have arrested Gregory Morrison in connection with the killing.

Kiersten Nelson, Black's daughter, said she spoke to her mom just a couple of days before her murder.

"I didn't expect her to die at all," she said. "It is still shattering my heart."

According to an affidavit, Morrison had been threatening Black for months via texts and voicemails. On the day of the murder, police say, Morrison confronted Black at the gas station, pointing a gun at her before shooting several times.

She died in front of the store. Police say Morrison took off moments later.

"Why?" Nelson is now wondering. "What could my mother have possibly done to you that you had to take such anger out on her with no care in the world?"

Jessica Sadler was best friends with Black. She was even a bridesmaid in Sadler's wedding.

"It is like hearing your sister died," Sadler said. "Knowing that this happened to her, and I couldn't do anything or be there for her. And then she died."

In the past, Sadler was in a similar violent situation and said Black saved her life.

"I wish that I could have been that person that she was for me," she said.

The family hope that, with Morrison behind bars, justice will be served.

"Our main message: We don't want her to be another statistic," Nelson said. "We want this to be heard. We want this to end."

Police said they were able to track down Morrison via license plate information, as well as tips from anonymous callers.