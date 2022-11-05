Fake deputy calls reported; caller trying to get people to pay for citations over phone

Law enforcement agencies don't ask people to pay a fee or warrant over the phone.

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas — The Guadalupe County Sheriff says he's been getting reports about fake deputy calls. The sheriff's office posted an alert on Facebook, saying several people got phone calls from someone claiming to be Deputy Zachary Johnson.

The caller said the person had several citations out for the arrest and was trying to get them to pay over the phone.

The Sheriff's Office says Deputy Johnson did not make those calls, and law enforcement agencies don't ask people to pay a fee or warrant over the phone. Especially not with gift cards or any other kind of transaction.