SAN ANTONIO — Lightning struck a natural gas line early Thursday evening, causing an explosion that could be heard for miles, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said.

Residents were being evacuated from the area in the 13800 block of U.S. Highway 87 in east Bexar County near Wilson County.

This is a developing story. Watch for updates at KENS5.com.

