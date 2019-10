SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say at least three people have been shot in an east side incident Wednesday night.

Details are scarce on what led up to the shooting on the 4500 block of Lakewood Drive, and it's unclear at this time if anyone is in custody. A KENS 5 crew is on the way and we expect to find our more soon.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.