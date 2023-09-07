Dozens of SAFD units respond to structure fire on the east side

The fire happened just after noon on the 8700 block of I-10 east. SAFD said nobody was hurt.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Just after noon 37 fire units responded to the 8700 block of I-10 east for a structure fire.

Fire officials say when they arrived they were met with lot of heavy smoke and fire. The fire started on the back side of the building after a propane line ruptured and was ignited by an unknown source. After getting inside the building, they were able to shut down the tank feeding the fire.

Officials says there were people inside the building when the fire began, but everyone did make it out safely.

The fire did a cause a lot of property damage.

The building was a repair center for 18 wheeler trucks. Firefighters were able to save a large portion of the building but several trucks were lost in the fire.

Officials said they would remain on scene for several more hours putting out hotspots, and making sure it doesn’t reignite.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.