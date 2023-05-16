Delayed communication over toy gun in kindergarten classroom upsets Judson ISD parents

The district reached out to parents late Monday night but one couple believes nothing would've been said if they hadn't spoke up.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Parents of a Judson ISD kindergartener are no longer sending their student to school after a toy gun was reportedly found in her classroom on Monday.

District officials confirmed late Monday a teacher located the plastic toy gun after it was reported a student had a possible weapon in their backpack. The toy was confiscated and conference with the student and parents occurred.

Campus administrators said the situation was quickly resolved but the Cortez family said they weren't notified about the incident by school officials until 9 p.m. on Monday.

"It concerned us greatly. Why didn't we know about this?'" said Michael Cortez, who is a father of five-year-old student.

He and his wife Amanda Cortez first heard about the situation at 5 p.m. from someone else. The parents immediately contacted a district official but it wasn't until another four hours later the school principal reached out. In a voicemail and email, the principal informed parents of what happened earlier in the day and apologized for the delay in communication.

"I don't believe any communication would've been sent out unless we had spoken out," said Michael Cortez.

In a statement sent to KENS 5, the school district confirmed the incident:

"Consequences will be given to the extent possible per our Student Code of Conduct. The situation was resolved quickly and administration determined there was no threat to students in the school.

"Communication was sent to parents of the school this evening, however, prompt communication to inform families of situations like these should occur consistently. The safety of our students and staff is top priority. We take all reports and threats seriously and we continue to evaluate and strengthen our response protocols.

Administrators met with several parents [Tuesday] morning in person to answer questions."

We asked the district how they were able to confirm the gun was a toy and why it took as long as it did to notify parents of the incident. A district spokesperson responded by resending the above statement.

The Cortez's said this issue could've been resolved and situation avoided with communication. They also feel more preventive measures should be put in place to keep kids from bringing items like this into school.