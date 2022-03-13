Two men killed in two-car crash on northwest side early Sunday morning

The men had to be pulled from the wreckage of one of the cars on Bandera Road near Braun Road, police said. The other driver was transported to the hospital.

SAN ANTONIO — Two men were killed in a crash on the northwest side early Sunday morning. Police said two cars crashed at the intersection of Bandera Road and Braun Road around 1 a.m.

The two victims had to be pulled from one of the wrecked cars, but did not survive, police said. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other car involved in the crash was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

So far, the San Antonio Police Department has determined who was at fault. It's unclear if intoxication was a factor in the crash.

The names and ages of the victims have not been released.