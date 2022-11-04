Day 3: Huge brush fire at JBSA-Camp Bullis still raging

So far, the fire is 50% contained and has destroyed 2,800 acres. It started Saturday afternoon during a training mission at the military base on the far north side.

SAN ANTONIO — A huge brush fire continues to burn for a third day at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bulls on the far north side, JBSA officials said. As of Monday morning, the fire is 50% contained.

Two neighborhoods near the massive brush fire – Oak Ridge and Georg Oaks – along Ammann Road were asked to evacuate as a precaution on Saturday night.

Those families were allowed to stay at Spring Branch Middle School in Comal County, but those evacuation notices have since been lifted.

The blaze started around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday in the demolition range area, which is an active training area on the military base, officials said.

Although JBSA initially said the fire had destroyed 4,000 acres, that estimate was corrected, officials said in an update around 12:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Officials said in a news conference Sunday afternoon that they're confident the fire will not jump the border of the military base.

It's one of almost two dozen fires affecting Texas. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, dry conditions are causing problems across the state.

"Yesterday (Saturday), Texas A&M Forest Service responded to 20 wildfires for 4,069 acres burned. The fire environment today/Mon. will support large wildfires in the High Plains, S. Plains, Western Hill Country, Rolling Plains where extremely dry vegetation, critical fire weather is present," the organization said on Twitter.