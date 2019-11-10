SAN ANTONIO — A local cyclist is fed up after he’s had too many close calls with drivers.

Samuel Parra placed a camera on his bicycle after he was involved in a hit-and-run accident last year.

Parra shared a video with KENS 5 of a truck nearly running him off the road, passing him at a high speed and leaving little space between the vehicle and his bike.

He said he spends a lot of time riding his bike to work and other places because it’s cheaper than spending money on gas.

“Normally I just do rides through the city and I'll do about 60, 70 miles a day,” Parra said.

However, Parra said he’s aware that being on his bike could place him in danger when drivers are not paying attention.

“It’s always just kind of there that maybe I might be hit or something might happen,” he said.

Since he’s installed the camera, he has caught on video the moments when drivers making last-minute turns in front of him, causing him to run off the road.

“It's the people that kind of cut me off or speed past me where I'm really concerned,” Parra said. “They just need to slow down. So you get home 10 seconds early—is it really worth killing somebody over 10 seconds of your time?”

He said he installed the camera to catch drivers in the act, so if the worst should happen, he has it caught on video.

“We need to do something about this as a community. We can't just sit by and, you know, keep telling people we need bike lanes," he said. "We have to be more active."

Parra is joining with others in the San Antonio cycling community to raise awareness by promoting the “Give three feet” campaign.

“It’s a campaign that was really brought to our attention from a law that exists that you must give riders that three feet clearance when you're in your car and you pass them,” said bike shop owner Marty Schlesinger.

Schelsinger owns and operates the Hub MRKT in Southtown. He said San Antonio is behind other cities of the same size for cycling infrastructure.

“If it's going to continue to be so slow to get improvements and dedicated bike lanes, could we at least take a look at empowering the infrastructure that we have in place, by getting a street sweeper, or get a staff to maintain the existing pathways and rightaways for cycling and make it a safer environment?” Schlesinger asked.

Adding improved infrastructure is part of Mayor Ron Nirenberg’s ConnectSA plan, which includes adding 40 miles of barrier-protected bike lanes across the city.

A spokesperson for ConnectSA said the addition of those plans is slated to be completed in the next five years.

In the meantime, they said they have made numerous presentations soliciting feedback on a multi-modal transportation plan, and holding roundtable discussions with cycling groups from across the city.

ConnectSA also has a survey they are encouraging residents to complete, where all feedback will be sent to city council and county elected officials.

Schlesinger said the lack of infrastructure, and cyclists’ safety concerns, may be a deterrent for people who want to cycle in the city.

“Half the reason we have a lot of these instances is because drivers are preoccupied with something else while they're behind the wheel and not paying attention or they're in a hurry. And, worse yet, (who) look at cyclists as a nuisance and an obstacle that's in their way, not as human beings,” Schlesinger said.

It’s also a message that Parra hopes that all the public will hear loud and clear.

“I’m not just a bike," he says. "I’m a human."

To complete the ConnectSA survey, follow this link.