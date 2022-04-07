Crews respond to brushfire on far west side

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County fire crews responded to a brushfire on the far-west side Monday afternoon.
The call came in around 1:30, and Bexar County Fire 2 responded to an area near the intersection of Texas 211 and Highway 90. The chief at the scene said the blaze may have been sparked by a cigarette butt or even a trailer hitch dragging on the pavement, but there was no way to be sure.
Due to the location and time of day fireworks seem unlikely to be he cause, but fire officials are concerned about pyrotechnics mixing with drought conditions and wind this Fourth of July weekend.