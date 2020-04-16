SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio authorities say at least one person is dead following a highway collision involving multiple vehicles near southbound I-37 and Highway 181 Wednesday evening.

A white car and another pickup truck were virtually totaled in the incident, which authorities are still investigating. It's unclear as of yet what caused the crash.

The victim has not been identified, and the status of other victims is not yet known.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for more information.