SAPD: 2 dead, others hospitalized after crash near Fredericksburg and Loop 410

SAN ANTONIO — Two people are dead and four others hospitalized after a major crash in northwest San Antonio Monday evening, authorities said.

According to San Antonio Police Sgt. Joe Fech, two vehicles were involved in the incident near Fredericksburg Road and Loop 410, which unfolded around 6:45 p.m. when one of the vehicles rammed into the other while stopped at a red light.

A passenger in one of the cars, a woman in her late 40s, died in the crash, and Fech said an unidentified pedestrian also died when one of the cars hit them.

Police suspect alcohol played a factor, but Fech said they continue to investigate the scene. The area is expected to be shut down "for a few hours."