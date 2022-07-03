'Don't be fooled' | CPS Energy warns customers after some receive bogus calls

"Scammers are spoofing the numbers they're calling from and displaying CPS Energy telephone numbers. Customers are tricked into calling back bogus numbers."

SAN ANTONIO — CPS Energy is warning its customers to beware of fraudulent calls. The electric utility company said it's been notified about bogus calls that appear to be coming from their numbers.

A post shared on Facebook from 11 a.m. on Sunday details the warning from CPS Energy:

"⚠️ Scam Alert! ⚠️ We've received reports that scammers are spoofing the numbers they're calling from and displaying CPS Energy telephone numbers," the post reads. "Customers are tricked into calling back bogus numbers that have recordings claiming to be CPS Energy. Don't be fooled."

CPS Energy offered these tips if you receive a call telling you to call a number to make a payment:

Hang up. Record the phone number the person is telling you to call back. Report the phone numbers to CPS Energy's Customer Service line at (210) 353-2222 for residential and (210) 353-3333 for commercial customers.

CPS Energy said customers should also keep in mind the following:

We will never call to demand payment and threaten same-day disconnection. We may call with a reminder that you have a past-due balance and are at risk for service disconnection.

"We have resumed this connection both on the large commercial and residential side, but know disconnections take a very long time to go through the process, right?" said Christen Waggoner, with CPS Energy. "We send several letters. We send several courtesy calls reminding of payments. We send final disconnection letters. But we don't make any phone calls out to customers threatening to disconnect their services unless they pay immediately."

We will never ask for your banking or credit card information.

ask for your banking or credit card information. The only way to make a payment by phone is for you to call our authorized payment numbers, (877) 257-1172 for residential and (855) 290-7615 for commercial. We will never call you from these payment numbers.

We will never transfer your call to a representative to take your payment.

transfer your call to a representative to take your payment. We will never ask for you to make a payment with a gift card, money card or prepaid credit card.

ask for you to make a payment with a gift card, money card or prepaid credit card. We encourage you to use Manage My Account to view your bills, balance due, and much more.

Aside from those steps, CPS Energy has an entire section on its website devoted to other things to be aware of when it comes to your bill and CPS Energy in general. To check it out, click here.

If you do get a call demanding money and are asked to call a different number to make a payment, write down that number and give it to CPS Energy.

"We encourage customers to call us if they are able to capture a toll free number that they are given by a potential scammer, and we will do the research and the work to get them shut down," Waggoner said.