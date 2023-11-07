Woman killed by Converse police, chief says; investigation underway

Authorities said officers were communicating with a woman who was believed to be suicidal when she pointed her gun at them and they fired at her.

Example video title will go here for this video

CONVERSE, Texas — Converse authorities say one woman is dead after a Tuesday afternoon shooting that involved four officers.

The officers were responding to an apparent suicide attempt, according to Police Chief Bobby Lane, who said law enforcement tried to communicate with the woman over the course of about 40 minutes. Lane said the woman fired shots inside her residence before police arrived.

At some point, the woman pointed her gun at officers who were trying to approach her, Lane said, at which point they fired, killing her.

Lane couldn't immediately say how many shots were fired, but the investigation is expected to be led by Texas Rangers. The four officers who fired shots will be placed on administrative duty in the meantime.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

>MORE LOCAL NEWS:

>TRENDING ON KENS 5 YOUTUBE:

---

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.