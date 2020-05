According to authorities, Isaiah Reeves has been missing since May 22.

SAN ANTONIO — Converse Police are asking for the public's health in locating a 12-year-old boy who has been missing for nearly a week.

According to officials, Isaiah Reeves ran away from his Converse home on May 22. He stands about 5-foot-2, weighs about 100 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.