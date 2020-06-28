CONSUMER ALERT: Texas company recalls 60,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets

Pilgrim's Pride in Waco is recalling the fully cooked frozen chicken nuggets that may be contaminated with rubber.

WACO, Texas — A Texas company is recalling nearly 60,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets that may be tainted with rubber, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation is recalling the nuggets after receiving a consumer complaint. They say the following products are subject to recall:

"4-lb. plastic bag packages containing "Pilgrim's FULLY COOKED CHICKEN BREAST NUGGETS," with a Best-By date of 06 MAY 2021 and lot code of 0127 printed on the retail package. Product cases contain lot codes 0127105009, 0127105010, 0127105011, 0127105012, 0127105013, 0127105014, 0127105015, or 0127105016 printed on the box.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number "P-20728" printed on individual retail packages as well as product cases. These items were shipped to retail locations in Arizona, Idaho, Oregon, and Texas."