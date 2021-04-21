'He killed my love' | Woman recounts moments leading up to south-side shooting between police and gunman

The victim's partner at one point shot at the suspect herself.

SAN ANTONIO — Five people have been killed in five days at the hands of San Antonio law enforcement amid a stretch of deadly police confrontations in the city.

KENS 5 obtained new insight and video into the latest incident, which unfolded Tuesday afternoon. In the footage, gunfire can be heard being exchanged between San Antonio Police and a man who, according to authorities, officers killed along Clutter Avenue on the city's south side. The suspect had reportedly killed his friend minutes before, according to the victim's family.

That victim has been identified as Bobby Borrego. His girlfriend, Krystal Vela, was there when police killed the suspect, who hasn't yet been identified.

"They kept telling him to put the gun down," she said. "But he wouldn't do it. They shot again, (yelled), 'Put the gun down.'"

Before the suspect died, police say he came to the home off Clutter Avenue and killed 49-year-old Borrego. Vela said the suspect was Borrego's friend, but she doesn't know why the suspect shot and killed her boyfriend in their backyard.

She said she confronted him multiple times.

"I go, 'Where is Bobby at?'" she said. "And I ran into the shed. I know something was wrong. He said, 'You don't want to go in there.'"

Vela said she found her boyfriend dead in the shed. The suspect had spray-painted Borrego's face and some of their cars with strange messages like, "Who's next?"

"That's when I ran out the shed and he pointed a gun to me, and when he pointed a gun I kind of ducked," she said. "I remember just thinking, 'I am going to kill him. He killed my love. He killed him. He is going to hurt me. He is going to hurt my kids.'"

Vela showed KENS 5 surveillance video in which she can be observed running back out with her gun, shooting at the suspect, though she didn't hit him.

Minutes later police arrived, and officers would end up killing him.

"Some people just don't deserve to walk away from killing somebody else," she said. "I didn't want to see anyone walk out in handcuffs, because that's not what I deserve and that's not what Bobby deserves."

Borrego leaves behind children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well. The kids who were inside during some of the confrontation were unharmed; at one point they ran to a family's home down the street.