CLEAR Alert issued for missing San Antonio woman

SAN ANTONIO — Police are trying to find a missing San Antonio woman who officials believe is at risk for experiencing a credible threat to her own health and safety. Katalina Woody, 23, was last seen around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1.
A CLEAR Alert was issued by the Texas Alert Network.
The San Antonio Police Department describes Woody as being 5’01”, weighing about 170 pounds. She has brown hair, hazel eyes, a lip piercing, scars on both arms and an owl tattoo on her right forearm.
She was last seen at 4934 NW Loop 410.
If you have any information regarding this endangered missing person, contact the San Antonio Police Department at (210) 207-7660.