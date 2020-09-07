Police searching for missing 38-year-old man missing since Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio authorities say they are searching for a 38-year-old man who is potentially endangered after disappearing Tuesday afternoon.
According to San Antonio Police, James Gilbert was last seen on the 8500 block of Huebner Road on the northwest side. He stands about 5 feet 11, weighs 220 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes, and was wearing a bright blue shirt and shorts when he was last seen. He also has a tribal-style tattoo on the back of his neck.
According to a release, authorities believe Gilbert's disappearance "poses a credible threat to his own health and safety."
If you have any information as to his whereabouts, you're urged to contact SAPD at (210)207-7975.