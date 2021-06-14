City of San Antonio opens public cooling centers as ERCOT calls for power conservation

Hot temperatures are increasing energy demand, so the city is offering dozens of places for people to cool off inside.

SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio is opening dozens of public cooling centers as the Electric Reliability Council of Texas has called on the state to conserve power through Friday as hot temperatures increase energy demand.

“With ERCOT calling for conservation and higher temperatures approaching, I want to encourage our residents to utilize these cooling centers if they need to seek safety from the heat. If you need assistance, please call 311,” said City Manager Erik Walsh.

For a map of all locations and hours, click here.

Service animals are allowed in the cooling centers, and residents are being reminded to keep pets cool and make sure they have plenty of water.

City leaders also shared tips from CPS Energy on how to reduce energy consumption at home.