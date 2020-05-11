City of Lytle will temporarily shut down natural gas service to fix malfunction

Police said that CPS Energy determined a trailer would need to be brought in to supply gas for the city, and the best-case scenario for turning the gas back on for customers is between 9 and 10 p.m. on Thursday.

"CPS Energy has assembled a strike team that will go out and shut off all gas meters. Once the gas system is restored the CPS Energy strike team will go back out and reestablish each customer’s gas service," Lytle police said. "If your location gets missed or there was no one there when the strike team came around you will need to call 210-353-2222. An adult with full access to the property must be on site."