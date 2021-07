Details are sparse, but authorities say there isn't a danger to the public.

SAN ANTONIO — Authorities in Cibolo say they're investigating a dead body that was found in a car Tuesday afternoon. The victim has not been identified.

Cibolo Police officials say the car was in a Walmart parking lot off Cibolo Valley Drive, but details are sparse as officers continue to investigate.

Authorities say they don't believe there to be a danger to the public associated with the scene.