5-year-old boy safe after car stolen with him inside, SAPD says

Authorities say it was a good Samaritan who reported the child wandering a nearby parking lot, alone.

SAN ANTONIO — A frightening Christmas Eve incident ended in reunion for a Dallas family visiting San Antonio when their car was stolen with a 5-year-old boy inside, according to police officials.

He was eventually found wandering the parking lot of a west-side furniture store by a good Samaritan, and is now back with family.

SAPD Sgt. Don Gatten said officers initially responded to the area of Culebra and Grissom Friday afternoon, where the car and boy were taken when his mother briefly exited, leaving the vehicle running. A search ensued, while witnesses to the crime provided police with information on the vehicle the suspect arrived in.