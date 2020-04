SAN ANTONIO — A brief pursuit involving Bexar County authorities resulted in a stolen car halting on someone's lawn, officials say.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, an unidentified suspect stole a car from someone who delivering pizza before leading deputies on a chase. A deputy saw the car speeding before it crashed on Woodlake Parkway Wednesday evening.

The suspect was taken into custody; there are no reports of major injuries.