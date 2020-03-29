SAN ANTONIO — Authorities say a male inmate who escaped the Karnes County Detention Facility and hopped into a vehicle that was waiting for him led local law enforcement on a pursuit that reached speeds “well over 100 mph” before coming to a stop in northwest San Antonio Sunday afternoon.

No others were injured in the incident, which came to an end near Camp Bullis and Babcock roads.

The suspect has not been identified, nor has the female passenger who allegedly helped him escape. But Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said the man was behind bars on federal drug possession charges.

“It looks like it was a coordinated escape,” Salazar said.

He said he was notified by authorities in Karnes County about the inmate escape that might cross into Bexar County. Once it did, local deputies became involved in the pursuit near 1604 and Redland Road.

Salazar said spike strips were utilized to try and stop the vehicle, to no avail. It apparently eventually stopped of its own accord. While the driver was being taken into custody, Salazar said he was “bleeding pretty bad from a hand wound,” which the sheriff said may be an indication he escaped by jumping over a fence.