Cement-filled truck flips on SA highway overnight; no major injuries reported

SAN ANTONIO — The driver of a large truck carrying about 80,000 pounds of dry cement misjudged a turn on the Interstate 35-Interstate 410 interchange, leading to a crash and a cleanup job on the highway early Saturday morning.

That's according to San Antonio authorities, who say the truck flipped on its side after entering the turn of the interstate exit too fast. The driver's injuries were minor.

Authorities said the cleanup job, including removing the cement from the truck and taking care of the vehicle itself, would take up to four hours. The incident happened at 3 a.m., so drivers should be able to use the highway juncture without delay by sunrise on Saturday morning.