Boil water notice issued for Castroville

CASTROVILLE, Texas — A Boil Water Notice was issued for residents in Castroville, according to Castroville Public Works. The notice was shared on the city's Facebook page just before 11 a.m. on Sunday.

The post for Castroville, which is 25 miles west of San Antonio's downtown area, reads:

"Due to a water main break at Fiorella and London that caused the City’s water pressure to drop below 20 psi, which can result in backflow and possibly allowing contaminants to enter the drinking water through unprotected cross-connections. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality requires the City of Castroville public water system 1630005 to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions)."

Any water used for the following reasons should be boiled, and then cooled prior to use, the city said:

drinking

cooking

ice making

"The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes," the post said. "In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes."

The notice applies to the entire city, with the exception of those living in the Deer Valley subdivision.

Castroville officials said they will of course update the public about when it will be safe to no longer need to boil water.

"Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail," city officials said.