Christian School at Castle Hills to reopen Thursday after investigation of potential security threat

Classes will resume Thursday, but there will also be extra law enforcement on campus.

SAN ANTONIO — The students of Christian School at Castle Hills stayed home Wednesday as authorities looked into "a potential security threat" on social media, eventually concluding that it had no credibility.

The social media account that posted the potential threat was discovered Tuesday evening, officials said. The campus, which services students from kindergarten to 12th grade, was closed Wednesday as a precaution while the Castle Hills and San Antonio police departments investigated.

Classes will resume Thursday, Superintendent Michael Pinkston said in a statement, but students should expect "heightened additional security measures," including the presence of local law enforcement for the remainder of the school year.

"We are grateful for the prayerful support of the entire community as we navigated this challenge today," Pinkston said.

