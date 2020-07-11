1 dead after head-on crash involving stolen car, SAPD says

The collision unfolded about two miles away from where police say the car was stolen.

SAN ANTONIO — One person is dead and another is in the hospital after police say the driver of a stolen car crossed the center line of West Commerce Street and crashed head-on into another vehicle near the intersection of Western Park.

Police say eyewitnesses pulled the injured driver out of the 2018 Camaro, and lifesaving efforts started right away. But it wasn’t enough.

First responders pronounced the driver dead when resuscitation efforts failed.

The driver of the other vehicle, a Jeep, was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for possible broken bones.

Police said the incident started around 8:30 p.m. when a man walked into a convenience store at Enrique Barrera Parkway and 36th. The man, who didn’t want to be identified, said the key to his 2018 Camaro was in his pocket and the car was locked, but running, when he went into the Shell station to buy a few items.

The man said when he walked outside, his car had disappeared. When he called police to report the theft, he was told his car was nearby and involved in an accident.

SAPD: a person driving a stolen Camaro was killed when they crashed head on into a Jeep. Jeep driver has injuries but is at the hospital #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/zOTtUx32hl — SueKENS5 (@SueKENS5) November 7, 2020

The crash site is a little less than two miles from where the car was stolen.

Overlooking a scene of destruction, the owner of the Camaro said while he was disappointed that his car was wrecked, he felt a great deal of sadness for the family of the person who died.