Search underway at Canyon Lake for man who disappeared underwater Sunday night

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is leading search efforts.

SAN ANTONIO — A holiday-weekend gathering on Canyon Lake just north of San Antonio devolved into a search for a missing man who authorities say "went underwater but never resurfaced" Sunday night.

The incident happened around 8 p.m., according to Robert Mikel, fire chief for Comal County Emergency Services District No. 3. The missing man was identified as being in his 30s, with Mikel adding he was swimming near a boat his group was on before he vanished.

Texas Parks and Wildlife is leading search efforts, which began Sunday when a rescue boat from Canyon Lake Fire and EMS (CLFEMS) "began sonar searches in 80 feet of water." Parks officials said its own sonar searches were being conducted Monday, and a dive team was being coordinated to assist later in the week if needed.

"We would ask that boaters avoid the area around Canyon Lake Boat Ramp #1 for the safety of the divers and rescuers," Mikel said.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

