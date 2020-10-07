x
Authorities recover body of man who went missing on Canyon Lake on Fourth of July

Dive teams had been searching for several days for Luis Rodriguez.
SAN ANTONIO — Comal County authorities say they have recovered the body of a man who went missing on the Fourth of July while celebrating on Canyon Lake. 

According to a Facebook post on the Comal County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, the victim is identified as Luis Rodriguez. His body was found after five days of search efforts that included dive teams,  members of the Canyon Lake Fire Department, and game wardens with Texas Parks and Wildlife. 

Details surrounding the incident when Rodriguez went missing remain unclear. 

