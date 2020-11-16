Body camera shows Black man Tased by New Braunfels police officer during traffic stop

Following the incident, the charges were dropped against the victim at the request of the New Braunfels Police Department.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A video revealing a New Braunfels police officer using a Taser on a Black man during a traffic stop was shown publicly for the first time in a news conference Tuesday.

The victim was pulled over in January for what police said was an "unclean license plate" and was charged with "attempting to elude an officer" and "interfering with police official duties."

Following the incident, the charges were dropped against the victim at the request of the New Braunfels Police Department.

The officer who Tased the man has been identified as Kaleb Meyer. New Braunfels City Manager Robert Camareno said Meyer is no longer with the department after choosing to resign. He was on the force for nearly two years.

The incident, captured on Meyer's body camera, was viewed for training purposes by the police department. Meyer continued to serve on the force after Camareno said he was counseled on how to better approach traffic stops, when to use force and how to de-escalate situations. There was no internal investigation following the incident, Camareno said.

When asked why this video was now made public, Camareno said that the department had not shown it previously at the request of the victim, but now, "in the interest of transparency, we chose to show the video to our community."

Warning: The video contains sensitive material and explicit language.

The video is several minutes long, showing the victim with his hands on the wheel and seat belt on.

"Please don't shoot" the victim says repeatedly. After a few moments, the officer pulls him with one hand out of the car.

Officer Meyer tells the victim, "On your face. Get on your face. All the way. Hands in front of you."

The victim responds with "What the f*** you want me to do?" Once the man is lying facedown on the ground, the officer uses a Taser on him.

Meyer holds the handcuffed victim on the ground until another officer arrives to intervene. Camareno said the second officer de-escalated the situation.