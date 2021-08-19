Deadly crash scene being investigated on northeast side; people asked to avoid the area

Investigators said a father was driving his kids to school when he hit a 39-year-old woman on a bike – then, the person she was with pulled a machete on the father.

SAN ANTONIO — A 39-year-old woman on a bicycle was killed when a vehicle hit her on the northeast side Thursday morning. Police are asking people to avoid the area near Wurzbach Parkway and Weidner Road.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department, the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Thursday. As of 8 a.m., the San Antonio Police Department said the area will be closed for another hour.

Police said two cyclists, a male and female, were trying to cross diagonally on Wurzbach Road while drivers had a green light. Investigators said a father was driving his kids to school when he hit the woman – then, the person she was with pulled a machete on the father.

A witness of the accident pulled out a gun to diffuse situation between the cyclist and the driver, according to authorities.

So far, the driver is not expected to face charges since police said he had the right of way.