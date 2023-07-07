Bexar County teen missing since May, BCSO says

Isaiah Casias was last seen May 30 along the 10000 block of Green Lake Drive.

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County authorities are looking for a 16-year-old boy they say was last seen on the evening of May 30 on the far southeast side, near Calaveras Lake.

Isaiah Casias was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes when he disappeared along the 10000 block of Green Lake Drive. Officials with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that Isaiah stands 5-feet-5, weighs about 150 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. He also has braces, and both of his ears are pierced.

Anyone with information as to Isaiah's whereabouts is urged to contact BCSO at (210)335-6000 or bcsotips@bexar.org.

